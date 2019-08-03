Midwest Electric members donate $15,975 to 13 local agencies

ST. MARYS – Midwest Electric recently donated $15,975 to 13 west-central Ohio charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Community Connection Fund.

Thanks to the 88 percent of Midwest Electric members who round up their electric bill and donate those pennies to this fund, Midwest Electric has provided $1,096,284 to 916 local charitable causes since 1998.

The latest recipients of grants include:

• St. Marys Holy Rosary School; $2,400 for speakers and message boards

• Marimor Legacy Foundation of Allen County; $2,000 for All Abilities Park playground equipment

• Ohio City Fire Department; $1,500 for new gear and hose dryer

• Van Wert Middle School; $1,500 for trip to Gettysburg and U.S. capital • Auglaize County Community Emergency Response Team; $1,250 to uninsured tornado/flood victims

• Celina Rotary Club; $1,250 to uninsured tornado/flood victims

• Autism Life Center of Allen County; $1,200 for the Sensory Saturday program

• Community Action Life Line of Mercer County; $1,000 for weekend backpack program (two daily meals)

• Children’s Hometown Holiday of Auglaize County; $1,000 for rental fees for portable outdoor skating rink

• Mercer County DARE; $1,000 toward T-shirts and graduation

• Lima Symphony Orchestra; $750 to fund two kids’ concerts

• Mercy Unlimited of Auglaize County; $650 for five shopping carts for food pantry

• St. Henry Stingrays of Mercer County; $500 for computerized timing pool equipment

The Midwest Electric Community Connection Fund is a voluntary charitable program. Participating members’ monthly electric bills are rounded up to the next dollar with the additional pennies deposited in the fund. A board of trustees, composed of cooperative members and separate from the Midwest Electric Board of Trustees, oversees the application and allocation process.

Individuals or organizations can obtain an application by contacting Midwest Electric at 1-800-962-3830 or visiting www.midwestrec.com then going to My Community and Community Connection Fund.