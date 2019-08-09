Upper Valley Medical Center patient flow project announced

TROY – Upper Valley Medical Center broke ground on an addition on the south side of the hospital to provide for expansion of the cardiopulmonary rehabilitation program.

The 7,600-square-foot addition will more than double the size of the existing cardiopulmonary rehab department and will provide a separate entrance for participants in the program. It also will include an employee wellness area for exercise and wellness activities for hospital staff.

“The cardiopulmonary rehabilitation program at UVMC has grown significantly over the years. This expansion will help us address the growing need for these services and make this much-needed, specialized care for our patients even more readily available, close to home,” UVMC President Tom Parker said.

“The enhanced accessibility and convenience for patients that this expansion will provide will help make this great program even greater,” cardiologist Aaron Kaibas said. “I am proud to provide this level of care at UVMC, and I look forward to improving the lives of even more cardiac patients in Miami County and the surrounding communities.”

“As with cardiac patients, rehabilitation and disease management is imperative for patients with chronic pulmonary disease,” Jennifer Clune, pulmonologist and critical care physician, said. “The UVMC cardiopulmonary rehabilitation program makes patients’ heart and lungs stronger and healthier, restoring physical function. It can, at times, be even more beneficial than medication.”

“UVMC and Premier Health are guided by their mission to improve the health of the communities they serve, and this expansion is an important step toward meeting the growing needs of patients in our area” Steve Staley, chair of the UVMC Board of Directors said.

Parker said along with the cardiopulmonary rehab expansion, UVMC will make additional enhancements to the hospital over the next year.

“In what we’re calling our patient flow project, we’ll reconfigure and update the main lobby and registration areas to provide improved comfort, convenience, ease of access, safety and confidentiality for our patients and visitors,” he said.

Parker added that the retail pharmacy and hospital gift shop will be moved closer to the front entrance of the hospital and the coffee bar will be relocated to help lessen congestion and noise in the main lobby area. He said first and second floor wayfinding signage will be enhanced as part of the project, as will waiting areas to create a more comfortable, healing environment.

The cardiopulmonary rehab addition and patient flow project are projected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2020.