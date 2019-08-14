ABC22 News, FOX45 News win Ohio Valley Emmy

DAYTON – ABC22 News and FOX45 News were honored as Best Spot News for the coverage of the “Huber Heights Heist” at the 55th annual Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards and were the only local Dayton stations to win an award this year.

The Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards were presented from the Louisville Marriott in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday night.

“We are pleased our hard work in covering this violent robbery was recognized. We are committed to covering breaking stories of significance and going beyond the headlines,” News Director Kevin Roach said.

Recently it was announced that ABC22 News and FOX45 News were named Best Newscast in Ohio by the Ohio Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists for coverage of a tornado outbreak last year. Reggie Wilson also was honored with a first place in Best Sports Reporting. FOX45 News’ “Solving the Miami Valley’s Food Desert Crisis” took second place in the Best Documentary category.

The Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards were given out on behalf of the Ohio Valley Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.