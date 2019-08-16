Osgood State Bank schedules groundbreaking

OSGOOD – Osgood State Bank is planning a building expansion on the south side of the Osgood branch for a new operations center.

The addition will house administrative departments such as loan processing, information technology, accounting, human resources, marketing, compliance and deposit operations. These departments are currently housed in three separate branches – so this expansion will allow all OSB administrative teams to work collectively under the same roof.

Local contractor Weigandt Development is the general contractor for the project.

The groundbreaking for the 17,500 square foot addition is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at the Osgood branch, located at 275 Main St. in Osgood. The event is open to the public.

“Our new operations center will provide adequate space for the bank’s growing operations, along with providing a commitment that Osgood State Bank will maintain our deep roots in the community,” Vice President of Administration Trena Hershberger said.