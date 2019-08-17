Leugers Insurance Agency helps Houston Fire Department

HOUSTON – Houston Fire Department was nominated by Leugers Insurance Agency to receive a grant from Westfield Insurance Foundation to help upgrade equipment as part of the Westfield Legacy of Caring program.

Each year, Westfield independent insurance agents, such as Leugers Insurance Agency, are invited to nominate a local nonprofit for the Legacy of Caring program. The program invests in communities and helps disaster recovery, family stability or safety.

“At Leugers Insurance Agency, we want every member of our community grow and experience a vibrant future,” said Ted Bertke, agency principal. “We are proud of our collaboration with Westfield that allows our agency to honor its commitment of enhancing and helping educate the communities where we live and work.”

“We are so grateful for the generous support of Houston Fire Department,” Houston Fire Chief Jeff Poeppelman said. “The Legacy of Caring grant will have a direct impact on upgrading the equipment and will help us provide the support and hope needed to be successful.”

This year, the Westfield Insurance Foundation donated more than a half million dollars to neighborhoods in 15 states. Leugers Insurance Agency is one of 76 agencies that nominated a nonprofit, including Houston Fire Department, for the Westfield Legacy of Caring grant program.

Westfield works with its independent agents in distributing more than $2 million in the last five years.

“Together with our agency partners, Westfield continues to build on the strong commitment to caring that the founders of our company imagined,” said Ed Largent, Westfield president, CEO, board chair and Westfield Insurance Foundation chairman. “At Westfield, we want to give our communities everything we can: Protection, safety and support and our commitment doesn’t stop there.”

Established in 1914, Leugers Insurance Agency Inc. is an independent insurance agency offering complete insurance programs for individuals and businesses as well as a comprehensive lineup of financial services with offices in Maria Stein, Celina and St. Marys.