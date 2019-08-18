Wapakoneta seeks economic development director

WAPAKONETA – The Wapakoneta Area Economic Development has announced the search for its next executive director.

Current Executive Director Greg Myers has announced his plans to retire in March 2020.

“We will be sorry to lose Greg next year,” WAEDC Board President Mike Burton said. “He has done an outstanding job for our community.”

Myers was hired by WAEDC in November 2005.

“The search process to replace Greg is currently underway,” Burton added.

Located on Interstate 75 about midway between Dayton and Toledo, Wapakoneta is a community of nearly 10,000 and the location of the 760-acre West Central Ohio Industrial Center.

The WCOIC is one of the nation’s largest, triple-certified industrial parks. It was established in 2010 as one of Ohio’s largest and first certified Job Ready Sites. It is now home to 10 companies.

The State of Ohio and City of Wapakoneta have invested nearly $8 million in industrial-capacity utilities, direct mainline rail access and completed site analytics.

Since its creation, the WCOIC has also been certified as one of CSX Transportation’s first CSX Select Sites. In addition, Wapakoneta was recently certified by the Transatlantic Business Investment Council as Ohio’s first Foreign Direct Investment Qualified Community.

In the past five years, companies have invested more than $550 million in new projects in the park – with an additional $500 million being planned.

The WCOIC has also had success in terms of foreign direct investment. Companies based in Japan, France, Canada and Australia have selected sites in the park.

Based on this FDI success, the U.S. Department of Commerce invited WAEDC to present a program about investing in rural America at the 2018 international SelectUSA Summit held in Washington, D.C.

“We are seeking an energetic, self-motivated and experienced economic development practitioner ready to continue the success and growth of the Wapakoneta community,” Burton said.

The job description is available at www.whywapakoneta.com.

For additional information, contact Greg Myers, Wapakoneta Area Economic Development Council, 30 E. Auglaize St., P.O. Box 1716, Wapakoneta, OH 45895, at 419-738-6807 or at gmyers@whywapakoneta.com. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 6.