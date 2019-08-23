Osgood State Bank breaks ground on addition

OSGOOD – Osgood State Bank broke ground Monday on an addition to the south side of the Osgood Branch.

As previously announced, the addition will serve as a new operations center for OSB administrative departments including loan processing, information technology, accounting, human resources, marketing, compliance and deposit operations – which currently are operating from three separate OSB branches located in three counties.

Local contractor Weigandt Development is the general contractor for the project. Members of the Weigandt team were present for the ceremony.

The addition will be approximately 17,500 square feet. The facility will provide adequate space for growing operations while enhancing the future growth of the bank.

“The new operations center will help our employees work more cohesively together to better serve our customers and communities,” CEO and President Tony Kaiser said. “It will also strengthen our ‘backbone’ – allowing growth in the bank’s digital offerings and enhancing centralized customer support. While our branches will always be available for those customers who prefer face-to-face interaction, we must also continue to evolve other channels to meet customer expectations – including phone, online and mobile banking. For customers that work with us by phone, we will also be adding a small local call center shortly after the facility opens – adding local jobs while maintaining local customer service by phone here in Osgood.”

As a result of the addition being connected to the existing branch, a new drive-thru and ATM access will be created on the east side of the branch. Included in the addition will be a community room with access to the village park.

“It is important to maintain the connection to the community and support the needs of others and our employees by providing a space to gather for meetings or training,” Vice President of Administration Trena Hershberger said. “Our employees will be provided with a space to work more collaboratively and enhance their overall well-being through various amenities. For us, work environment is a vital part of an employee’s commitment to the bank, and we value this need of our team.”

“We are blessed by the need to expand along with the support of the village council and others in the community to bring this project to life,” Kaiser said. “The planning process included partners from Krouse Design and architect Matt Fisher. Our intention is to limit any disruptions to our customers during the project while ultimately enhancing bank services and providing a vehicle to attract and retain employees upon the completion.”

The new operations center will have approximately 25 employees located in it when it opens with maximum capacity of 40 employees. The projected completion for the addition is September 2020.