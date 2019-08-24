Safeway Packaging announces rebranding as Opus Packaging

NEW BREMEN – The Opus Packaging Group has decided that as it continues to grow, it is important the business faces its customers and suppliers as one company, one brand.

As a result, its existing brands of Action Packaging, Safeway Packaging and Wabash Container are officially merging into one Opus Packaging brand. The rebranding efforts will affect all of its facilities including Grand Rapids, Michigan (Opus Packaging – Grand Rapids); Jackson, Michigan (Opus Packaging – Jackson); New Bremen (Opus Packaging – New Bremen); Mt. Carmel, Illinois (Opus Packaging – Wabash) and the new Indianapolis location (Opus Packaging – Indianapolis).

The name Opus was chosen because it is defined as a creative work or work in progress. Opus sees itself as just that: a continuous work in progress, which aligns with its culture of continuous improvement and one of its core values of always being open to change, company officials said.

The revised Opus Packaging website, www.opuspkg.com, is now live. All social media content now will be posted exclusively on the Opus Packaging social media accounts. Individuals can like and follow Opus Packaging on Facebook and LinkedIn.