Bob Evans Restaurants announces 799 Ways to Say Thank You to teachers

NEW ALBANY – Bob Evans Restaurants will give away 799 of its turkey and dressing dinners to teachers in select cities across Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana and West Virginia through the launch of its 799 Ways to Say Thank You giveaway.

From Aug. 28-30 – or until all dinners are redeemed – teachers can visit https://bobevans.wyng.com/799-thanks to claim their free turkey and dressing dinner at Bob Evans.

“So often we wait until Thanksgiving to give thanks, but we believe our turkey and dressing dinner is the perfect catalyst to give thanks any day of the year. As the school year begins, we believe there’s no one more deserving of gratitude – and a home cooked meal – than teachers,” Bob Holtcamp, chief marketing officer for Bob Evans Restaurants, said. “The start of the school year is hectic. We want teachers to enjoy a warm, home-cooked meal for themselves and their families, leaving the cooking and cleanup to us.”

Starting at 8 a.m. Aug. 28, teachers can visit https://bobevans.wyng.com/799-thanks and enter their name and contact information. The first 799 teachers in those select markets to enter their information will receive an e-gift card to bring into their nearest Bob Evans restaurant. Teachers who enter after the 799 have been redeemed will receive a 10 percent off coupon that is valid until Oct. 31.

From Aug. 27 through Sept. 30, the full-size turkey and dressing dinner also will be $7.99 in select restaurants. The dish is made in every restaurant kitchen, slow-roasted for six hours daily, hand-carved and served with homestyle gravy, Bob Evans’ mashed potatoes, herb dressing, fresh baby carrots, cranberry relish and freshly baked dinner rolls. Guests also can enjoy Bob Evans Restaurants’ new Pumpkin Spice Latte available for $2.99 starting Aug. 28.

The giveaway and limited-time $7.99 turkey dinner promotion are only available at Bob Evans restaurants in Ohio (Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dayton, Toledo and Youngstown); Indianapolis, Indiana; Charleston/Huntington, West Virginia; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

For more information on 799 Ways to Say Thank You, visit https://bobevans.wyng.com/799-thanks. For more information about the limited-time $7.99 turkey and dressing dinner promotion or Bob Evans Restaurants, visit BobEvans.com.