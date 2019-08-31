‘The Career Path Less Taken’ premieres Sept. 5

COLUMBUS – Whether it’s the workforce, postsecondary education or additional training for a specialty field, Ohio’s career-technical education programs prepare students for success in every pathway.

PBS will showcase the state’s vibrant and innovative career-tech learning community in a new documentary, “The Career Path Less Taken,” debuting next month. The documentary will air on many of the state’s PBS stations on at 8 p.m. Sept. 5 and will be available everywhere on demand in the PBS Video app.

“The Career Path Less Taken” takes a deeper look at career-technical education, addresses misconceptions and highlights how these programs are vital to preparing students to compete in an increasingly complex and global marketplace.

The Ohio Department of Education is excited to continue the conversation. Immediately following the PBS broadcast, individuals can visit the Ohio Department of Education Facebook and Twitter feeds at 8:30 p.m. to watch Career Tech Talk, an after-show discussion. Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria will moderate a conversation between career-tech students and industry experts.