BBB Eclipse Integrity Award nomination process made easier

DAYTON – The Better Business Bureau team serving Dayton and the Miami Valley has taken action to simplify the Eclipse Integrity Award nomination process, making it less complicated and more relevant for businesses and nonprofits to enter the competition.

Individuals can get a head start on 2020 Eclipse Integrity Award entries and check out the new guidelines at one of several free nomination seminars.

Six free nomination seminars are planned over the coming months. At each of these seminars, past winners will share their insights on putting together a nomination, planning a site visit and how they’ve benefited from earning the honor. Guests may even connect with a past winner that can serve as a mentor – a sounding board – as they put together an entry. And, guests also will have the opportunity to review past winners’ entries. Plus, BBB staff will walk guests step-by-step through the newly streamlined process.

Individuals can reserve a seat for one of the upcoming Eclipse Integrity Awards nomination seminars:

• Sept. 24, 10-11:30 a.m.

Miami Township Library (Community Room), 2718 Lyons Road, Miamisburg

http://bit.ly/BBBSeptemberSeminar

• Oct. 23, 10-11:30 a.m.

Northwest Library (Community Room), 2410 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton

http://bit.ly/BBBOctoberSeminar

• Nov. 20, 8:30-10 a.m.

Barry Staff (Community Room), 230 Webster St., Dayton

http://bit.ly/BBBNovemberSeminar

• Jan. 7, 8:30-10 a.m.

Montgomery County Business Solutions Center, 1435 Cincinnati St., Ste. 300, Dayton

http://bit.ly/BBBJanuarySeminar

• Jan. 10, 8-10 a.m. (nonprofits only)

Life Enrichment Center, 425 N. Findlay St., Dayton

http://bit.ly/BBBJanuarySeminar-Nonprofit

• Feb. 5, 8:30-10 a.m.

Barry Staff (Community Room), 230 Webster St., Dayton

http://bit.ly/BBBSeminar-February

Anyone with questions may contact Sheri Sword at 937-610-2277 or email her at ssword@dayton.bbb.org.