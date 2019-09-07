Leugers Insurance Agency included in IIABA’s Best Practices study

MARIA STEIN – Leugers Insurance is part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America Best Practices study group.

Each year since 1993, IIABA and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, join forces to study the country’s leading agencies in six revenue categories. The agencies comprising the study groups are selected every third year through a comprehensive nomination and qualifying process and awarded a Best Practices Agency designation. The selected Best Practices agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year.

“As an agency, we strive to be among the best in the industry and be on the cutting edge of technology to make us more efficient to provide a top-notch experience for our clients and carriers,” Leugers Insurance Agency Principal Ted Bertke said.

More than 1,300 independent agencies throughout the United States were nominated to take part in the annual study, but only 267 agencies qualified for the honor. To be chosen, the agency had to be among the top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories.

The agency was nominated by either an IIABA affiliated state association or an insurance company and qualified based on its operational excellence.

The Best Practices study was initiated by the IIABA in 1993 as the foundation for efforts to improve agency performance. The annual survey and study of leading independent insurance agencies documents the business practices of the highest performing agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices.

Leugers Insurance Agency was founded in 1914 and can offer insurance products from a number of different companies including Auto Owners, Buckeye Insurance Group, Celina Insurance Group, Safeco, Westfield and more. With offices in Maria Stein, Celina and St. Marys, Leugers Insurance offers complete insurance programs for individuals and businesses as well as a comprehensive lineup of financial services.