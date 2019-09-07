FlexArm/FlexCNC hosting an open house

WAPAKONETA – FlexArm/FlexCNC, a manufacturing company specializing in tapping arms, ergonomic solutions and large bed machining centers, is holding an open house “for the record.”

The open house will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 19 at FlexArm/FlexCNC’s new 55,000 square foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Wapakoneta. To celebrate this milestone the business plans to set two world records using products it manufactures.

The open house will be attended by current clients, industry leaders, local businesses, politicians, friends, families and neighbors. The day will start with a ribbon cutting ceremony leading into the day’s events.

Stations will be set up throughout the facility allowing visitors a chance to tour the building and see demonstrations in tapping, ergonomics and CNC machining. The world record-setting events will be held in the afternoon.

The open house will shine a light on the company culture that FlexArm/FlexCNC has created, which is vibrant, yet unconventional, officials said. From inviting workspaces, to foosball tables, ping pong tables and an in-facility workout space, there are plenty of amenities to keep employees happy, officials said.

However, the most important part of the company’s culture is its team-like attitude and the desire and determination to be the best in the field, officials said.

FlexArm/FlexCNC President Nick Kennedy said what the company has built is not for the faint of heart.

“As a growth company we are young and very dynamic,” he said. “Growth equals change and our team embraces the challenges that goes along with constant change and new beginnings. We don’t accept normal here at FlexArm/FlexCNC.”

The goal of the open house is to bring people into the new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and show the world the technology FlexArm/FlexCNC is producing to help change and influence manufacturing. It wants to show that manufacturing is a fun field to be involved in.

“Most importantly I want people to see and hear from our team,” Kennedy said. “We’ve been a part of building something great with this building, but I don’t want people to just see a beautiful building at the open house. I want people to see the team we’ve assembled to make it possible. We will show the world what can be built with perseverance, focus and teamwork.”

FlexArm/FlexCNC looks to continually grow and is always looking for talented individuals to join its team in the fun and ever-changing field of manufacturing, officials said.