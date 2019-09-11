Garmann/Miller ranked among top US design firms

MINSTER – Garmann/Miller Architects-Engineers continued its upward trend in industry rankings.

The Minster- and Columbus-based firm is now the 46th largest architect in K-12 education and No. 91 overall for nonresidential and multifamily building projects as reported in “Building Design+Construction” magazine’s 2019 Giants 300 Report.

Approximately 500 U.S.-based architecture, engineering and construction companies participated in BD+C’s annual report, which is based on information supplied by the respective firms. Now in its 43rd year, the study ranks across more than 20 building sectors and specialty services. GMAE climbed 18 spots from its 64th K-12 position in 2018.

“We understand the responsibility we have and the impact our designs have on the communities we serve,” CEO Eric Baltzell said. “We’re honored to be recognized as a national leader in the K-12 market, which reflects the trust our clients have in us.”

Garmann/Miller’s 65-member team has been busy with area design projects in 2019 that include new interiors and learning components to Minster Local Schools’ 7-12 building, New Bremen Local Schools’ new $17 million elementary and middle school, Miami Valley Career Technology Center’s $130 million expansion – the largest K-12 building administered by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission in its history – and Elida Local Schools’ new 130,000 square-foot PK-5 building, which broke ground Sept. 8.

Established in 1993, the full-service design firm has performed work in nearly half of Ohio’s 88 counties with educational, municipal, health care, faith and state clients. Contributing to its success are eight Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design Gold certifications and nine LEED Silver projects from the U.S. Green Building Council.

BD+C’s full 2019 top K-12 firms list can be viewed at

bdcnetwork.com/top-140-k-12-school-sector-architecture-firms-2019. BD+C’s full 2019 top AE firms list can be viewed at

bdcnetwork.com/top-100-architecture-engineering-firms-2019.