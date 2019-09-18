Chamber Foundation offers education grants

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce again invited its member schools and other Chamber member organizations involved with the education of Shelby County youth to submit applications to its foundation for an education grant.

The Chamber Foundation is an important component of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce’s overall mission. Through the generosity of Chamber members, the Chamber is able to financially support many education based program supplements each year throughout Shelby County. These are education enrichment programs that might otherwise not occur without support from the foundation.

Last year, 18 education based grants were funded to Chamber member schools and organizations totaling nearly $15,500. Recipients of these grants included Anna Schools, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Botkins Schools, Fairlawn Schools, Shelby County Historical Society, the Shelby County Libraries, Russia Schools, Sidney City Schools, Raise the Roof for the Arts, the Salvation Army and the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation. Additional grant funding was provided to the Workforce Partnership of Shelby County.

To learn more and for a copy of the 2019 grant application, visit www.sidneyshelbychamber.com/chamber-foundation. The deadline for submitting it this year is Oct. 15.