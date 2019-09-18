Dayton Region Manufacturer Association launches new website

DAYTON – Throughout the past 85 years, the manufacturing industry has changed many times over.

One thing that has stayed consistent is the innovation and impact the Dayton Region Manufacturer Association has had in the Dayton area.

One recent way the DRMA has stayed true to its forward-thinking attitude is with the implementation of a new website.

Since 1934, the DRMA has been the voice for the region’s manufacturers. DRMA is guided by a volunteer board of trustees made up of industry experts who understand the challenges of manufacturing. DRMA focuses its time strengthening the industry through education, advocacy and workforce initiatives.

“Our region is made up of over 2,450 manufacturers with payrolls over $8.8 billion, so we need to make sure they get the support needed,” DRMA Chairman Don Clouser said. “To keep up with the times, we are announcing the launch of our new website.”

This new website is designed specifically for members and manufacturers across the region to quickly find the information and support they need. Individuals can see the new DRMA website at www.daytonrma.org.

Individuals also can contact DRMA at 937-949-4000 with questions or would like to become a member.