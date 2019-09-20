Ohio’s electric cooperatives host ExploreAg Experience Day

MT. GILEAD – Ohio’s electric cooperatives are jointly hosting a hands-on experience to explore the various careers within the electric utility industry.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 at the co-ops’ Central Ohio Lineworker Training facility in Mt. Gilead (5265 State Route 95). All students from the seventh through 12th grades are welcome.

Activities include:

• Bucket truck rides;

• Build a cross arm structure;

• Drone demonstrations;

• And much more.

A free lunch will be provided. There is no cost to attend, but spots are limited. Students can register by visiting http://bit.ly/2mp60qV.

Questions should be directed to Marissa at mulligan.70@osu.edu or call 614-292-5543.

The event is held through the co-ops’ statewide trade association, Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives, located in Columbus. It also is held in conjunction with the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, Explore Ag and The Ohio State University Extension office.

Bryan-based North Western Electric Cooperative, Paulding-based Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative, St. Marys-based Midwest Electric and Malinta-based Tricounty Rural Electric Cooperative are not-for-profit, member-owned electric utilities dedicated to providing superior member service; safe, affordable and reliable electricity; and improved quality of life for their communities.

NWEC serves nearly 5,900 consumers in Williams, Defiance, Henry and Paulding counties (www.nwec.com). PPEC serves more than 12,900 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert and Allen counties in Ohio and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana (www.PPEC.coop). Midwest Electric serves 11,000 members in Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Van Wert, Shelby, Putnam and Darke counties (www.midwestrec.com). Tricounty REC serves more than 4,300 members in Henry, Fulton, Putnam, Wood and Lucas counties (www.tricountyelectriccoop.coop).