LaRose announces strong business filing numbers for August

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced 10,812 new entities filed to do business in Ohio in August.

With more than 90,000 new business entities filing to do business this year alone, Ohio continues to be well ahead of last year’s record breaking pace.

“As I travel around our state, entrepreneurs often comment on Ohio’s strong business climate,” LaRose said. “It’s up to us to work every day to keep open that window of opportunity, empowering job creators to innovate and succeed so that Ohio’s families can prosper.”

Recently, Area Development Magazine ranked Ohio ninth in the 2019 Top States For Doing Business.

New business filings are classified as forms filed with the Ohio Secretary of State that declare the formation of a business entity, including for-profit, non-profit and professional corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships. Filing as a business in Ohio does not guarantee the company will begin operations, be profitable or create jobs.