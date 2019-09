CELINA – Wright State University-Lake Campus will celebrate the Wright Day to Give on Oct. 1.

Every gift, no matter the size, makes a difference. Individuals can support Lake Campus causes by visiting www.wright.edu/wrightday2give for donation information.

Additionally, CJ’s HighMarks will donate 20 percent of its daily sales to the Lake Campus Alumni Network Scholarship on Oct. 1.

For more information, contact Coordinator for Development and Community Relations Gretchen Rentz at 419-586-0336.