UNOH hosts career fair for College of Applied Technologies’ students

LIMA – The University of Northwestern Ohio semi-annual career fair will be host to more than 80 local, regional and national companies looking to meet nearly 4,000 potential employees.

The career fair, open to all UNOH students and alumni, will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 9 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 10 in the Event Center on UNOH’s campus. There will be a lunch break from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 10.

More than 80 well-known companies are expected to attend the career fair and are looking to hire students within UNOH’s College of Applied Technologies. These students have studied in one of more than 50 degree programs including automotive technology; high performance technology; diesel technology; heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technology; agricultural technology; robotics and automation technology; alternate fuels and more.

Throughout the career fair, UNOH students will have the opportunity to meet prospective employers, talk to them one on one and hand out resumes. Some students will be able to set up appointments to be formally interviewed by the attending companies. The University of Northwestern Ohio offers lifetime job assistance to all graduates, and the career fair is part of that lifetime assistance.

Companies attending the career fair include AAA Ohio Auto Club, Affolder Implement Sales, AIM Transportation, AIS Construction Equipment, Anderson Equipment Co., Aria Energy, Belle Tire Distributors Inc., Bobcat, Bridgestone Retail Operations, Butler Mill Services, CarMax Cincinnati, Celina Aluminum Precision Technology, Cheeseman Transport, Clarke Power Services, Company Wrench Ltd, Continental Express Inc., Crown Equipment Corporation, Cumberland Truck Equipment Co., Dayton Freight Lines, DENSO Manufacturing-Michigan, DeVoe Automotive, Duff Quarry, Emerson Climate Technologies, Findlay Implement Co, First Group America, Flag City Truck and Equipment, Fraza, GATR Truck Center, General Truck Sales, Germain of Columbus, Gordon Food Service, Hire Road Inc., Ilmor Engineering Inc., JEGS, Jurgensen Companies, Keller Trucking, Kenn-Feld Group LLC, Koenig Equipment Inc., Kraft Power Corporation, Lower Great Lakes Kenworth Inc., M&K Truck Centers, MacAllister Machinery, McMahon Truck Center Columbus, MHC Kenworth, Morrison Industrial Equipment, MPW, Nextran Trucking, Nidec Minster Corporation, NTB Trucking, Ohio CAT, Ohio Means Jobs – Allen County, Parkway Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, Penske Truck Leasing, Penske Vehicle Services, R&R Inc., Reliance One, RRR Tire Service, Rush Truck Centers, S & S Volvo, Schneider, Speedway LLC, Towlift Inc., Toyota Material Handling of Ohio, TranSource, Inc., Transportation Research Center Inc., TravelCenters of America, Tri-County International Trucks Inc., Truck Country, TruxTex – Valley Tire Company, UltraSound Sepcial Events, Vanguard Truck Centers LLC, Vermeer Corporation, Volvo Bus-Prevost-Nova, VoMac, Wal-Mart and West Michigan International K&R Truck Sales, with more companies signing up daily.