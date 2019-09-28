Big Lots to celebrate the grand opening of 10 Dayton area stores

COLUMBUS – Big Lots announced it is celebrating the grand opening of 10 newly remodeled stores throughout the Dayton area on Oct. 12.

These stores will reflect a new format, which is part of a broader initiative to reposition the brand as a community retailer offering trustworthy value and friendly service.

As part of the celebration, Big Lots will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at all 10 area stores at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 12. Plus, the first 100 shoppers coming into the store on Oct. 12 and 13 will receive a Big Lots scratch-off card, which offers customers up to $250 to use toward a Big Lots purchase.

“We are excited to introduce our new store format to the Dayton area,” Steve Haffer, senior vice president chief customer officer of Big Lots, said. “It brings to life our new brand traits and showcases our product assortments of affordable solutions in furniture, seasonal, home, food and consumables. We are also very proud to serve alongside the Dayton community.”

The store located at 5555 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights, will be the epicenter of the Dayton Big Lots market celebration and will be a showcase for the continued roll out of a new store layout and design across all Big Lots stores, both in new builds as well as in redesigns at existing locations. Big Lots will host local dignitaries, their Big Lots celebrity shopper and other community guests at the ribbon cutting.

Grand opening celebrations will take place Oct. 12 at the following locations:

• 1254 E. Ash St., Piqua;

• 205 E. Leffel Lane, Springfield;

• 164 Woodman Drive, Dayton;

• 3779 National Road, East Richmond, Indiana;

• 5009 Salem Ave., Trotwood;

• 5555 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights;

• 334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington;

• 726 E. Main St., Lebanon;

• 1220 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg;

• 4633 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown.

Two additional Dayton-area stores will participate in the opening weekend giveaways. The first 100 shoppers coming into the stores below on Oct. 12 and 13 also will receive a Big Lots scratch-off card, which offers customers up to $250 to use toward a Big Lots purchase:

• 359 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton;

• 4613 Dixie Highway, Fairfield.