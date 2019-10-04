Honda production facilities host 2,000 students for National Manufacturing Day

MARYSVILLE – In a year marked by the 40th anniversary of Honda production in America, Honda manufacturing associates throughout the United States took time to host students, teachers and community leaders as part of the ninth annual National Manufacturing Day.

More than 2,000 students attended events throughout the week at Honda facilities in Ohio, Indiana, South Carolina and Alabama, which annually produce more than 3 million engines and 1.24 million cars and trucks, learning more about the many career paths available in the manufacturing field.

This included students from high schools, STEM academies, technical centers and two- and four-year colleges interacting with plant leaders and production associates during events designed to showcase the variety of options available to those considering a career in the field.

Activities included using interactive training tools such as virtual welders and painters, as well as opportunities for students to try their hand with impact wrenches, circuit boards and robotics applications.

Promoted annually by the National Association of Manufacturers, Manufacturing Day was developed to positively change the perception of today’s manufacturing careers.

“At Honda, we have found that when young people have a chance to experience modern manufacturing for themselves, they have a better understanding of the benefits of a career in the field,” said Rick Schostek, executive vice president of Honda North America, Inc. “We remain fully committed to providing opportunities for the next generation of industry professionals, and Manufacturing Day is an important opportunity to begin that process.”

Honda plants taking part in Manufacturing Day activities included Honda of America Mfg. (Anna Engine Plant, East Liberty Auto Plant, Marysville Auto Plant), Honda Transmission Manufacturing of America, Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, Honda Manufacturing of Indiana and Honda of South Carolina Mfg.