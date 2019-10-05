New leadership elected for the AMP Board of Trustees

COLUMBUS – Jeff Brediger, director of utilities for the City of Orrville, was elected chair of the 21-member American Municipal Power, Inc. Board of Trustees during the 2019 AMP/OMEA annual conference in Columbus.

During the board’s annual reorganizational meeting, other officers elected included Vice Chair Robert Patrick, Wadsworth public service director; Secretary Kevin Maynard, Bryan director of utilities; and Treasurer Patrick McCullar, Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation president/CEO.

Brediger has served as a member of the AMP Board of Trustees since 2009, chairing key committees and serving as an officer. He succeeded chair Steve Dupee, who will remain as a member of the board representing Wellington. The board chair’s role is subject to a five-year term limit.

AMP is governed by the Board of Trustees that consists of 21 AMP members, 20 elected by the members or subgroups of members and the AMP member Delaware Municipal Electric Corp., on behalf of its nine member systems. Each such elected member then appoints a person to represent it on the board. The president/CEO and general counsel are employed by the Board of Trustees and are ex-officio members of the board.