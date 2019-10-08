Upper Valley Career Center to welcome German apprenticeship students

PIQUA – The Upper Valley Career Center & BBS/ME German American Apprenticeship Partnership is in its third year of existence and is ready to kick off for the 2019-20 school year.

This program supports youth apprenticeship partnerships and exchanges between the two career technical schools.

Upper Valley Career Center will host eight German apprenticeship students and one coordinator from Oct. 10-22. BBS/ME then will host 10 Upper Valley Career Center students and two chaperones March 7-19, 2020.

During their time in the United States, the German apprenticeship students will live with their host family, participate in school activities, be exposed to classroom academics and career technical labs, take tours of local manufacturing facilities, explore local museums and experience the local culture.

A kick-off event is planned for 8:15 a.m. Friday in the Upper Valley Career Center Adams Board Room. The apprentices participating in the exchange, school officials and local dignitaries will be in attendance.

The Upper Valley Career Center students who will be part of the exchange are from the Electrical Trades, Interactive Media, Pre-Engineering, Manufacturing & Machining Technologies, and Welding Technologies programs. They will be accompanied by Apprenticeship Coordinator Tony Trapp and Director of Student Services Matt Meyer on their trip to Germany in March.