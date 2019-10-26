Shoe Sensation hosts 4th annual Socks For Troops fundraiser

SIDNEY – Shoe Sensation, a regional chain of name brand family shoe stores, is hosting its fourth annual Socks For Troops fundraiser companywide.

Last year Shoe Sensation as a company collected more than 30,000 pairs of socks. This year, each store will again collect socks for active duty military or local veterans.

Shoe Sensation will have military approved socks to purchase and donate in store. Customers will receive 20 percent off the socks donated. Customers also will be able to bring in new socks to be donated.

“The holiday season is a tough time to be away from family and friends,” said David Bateman, community connections director and creator of the Socks for Troops program for Shoe Sensation. “This is no exception for the country’s military personnel. A small gesture can go a long way in providing them with comfort during the holidays. We appreciate the sacrifices our armed forces and their families make in their personal lives in order to protect our safety and our country’s interests. This is one way we can show our appreciation to the men and women who serve in our armed forces and to our veterans that have served our country.”

Socks for Troops will be going on now until Dec. 31. Individuals can visit their local Shoe Sensation for details on where the socks will be delivered.

Shoe Sensation is located in the West Towne Square, 2350 Michigan St., in Sidney. To find a Shoe Sensation, visit shoesensation.com.