Ohio reaches annual 100,000 new business milestone in record time

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced 9,989 new entities filed to do business in Ohio in September, allowing Ohio to reach 101,352 new businesses in the first nine months of 2019.

Ohio had never created 100,000 new businesses before October.

“It’s a big milestone to reach, and to do so faster than it’s ever been done in Ohio says a lot about the hardworking men and women who are realizing their dream right here in the Buckeye State,” LaRose said. “It’s a message that should resonate with other hopeful entrepreneurs across the nation – if you want to start a business, be successful and create jobs, you won’t do better than Ohio.”

LaRose recently kicked off the Ohio Business Spotlight – an initiative designed to highlight successful businesses throughout the state. Spotlighted businesses will share how they leveraged opportunities to be successful and lessons learned along the way.