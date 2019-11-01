Frisch’s Big Boy partners with the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter to support caregivers

DAYTON – November is a time to salute Alzheimer’s caregivers, and Miami Valley Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants are doing just that by allowing customers to help boost caregiver support.

During National Family Caregivers Month, 18 local Frisch’s restaurants will allow customers to donate 20 percent of their order each Monday to the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter. On every Mindful Monday during the month, customers who want to support the Alzheimer’s Association should mention the Alzheimer’s Association or present the approved flyer. The donation is valid for all dine-in, carry out and drive-thru orders.

“Frisch’s Big Boy has served generations of families in the Dayton area for years, and we are pleased to partner with the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter this November to raise awareness and funds to support their important mission to support caregivers in our community,” Vice President of Marketing Todd Napier said.

In the Miami Valley, about 90,000 family and friends serve as caregivers for local residents living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. The number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s is growing – and growing fast. An estimated 5.8 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer’s, which is a fatal brain disease that cannot be prevented, cured or slowed. The majority of care at home – 83 percent of care – is provided by family members, friends or other unpaid caregivers.

The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter serves nine counties and provides free support and educational services for families affected by the disease.

Funds raised will help the Association support more Miami Valley families.

“Thank you, Frisch’s, for partnering with the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association to honor Alzheimer’s National Family Caregiver Month,” Kelly Smith, walk director for the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter, said. “This partnership allows us to reach the communities we serve and continue to fight against this relentless disease.”