Airstream recognized by Fast Company Innovation by Design Awards for Smart Control Technology

JACKSON CENTER – Airstream, Inc., maker of the iconic “silver bullet” fleet of Airstream travel trailers and best-in-class touring coaches, announced that the Smart Control Technology unveiled in the 2019 Classic model travel trailer received two of Fast Company’s top awards in the annual Innovation by Design Awards.

The Airstream-designed Smart Control Technology digitally connects owners to their recreational vehicles for a more enjoyable camping experience, company officials said. The integrated system is the first of its kind to be developed and produced by a recreational vehicle manufacturer.

“Airstream has always been at the forefront of recreational vehicle innovation,” Airstream President and CEO Bob Wheeler said. “We know that digital tools can make camping easier and more intuitive. We are proud to be the first manufacturer to develop and bring that technology to a recreational vehicle.”

The annual Innovation By Design Awards contest invites businesses to showcase products that use cutting-edge design and technology to develop solutions for customers. This year’s contest featured more than 4,300 applicants. Smart Control Technology by Airstream was awarded the finalist prize in the User Experience category and the honorable mention prize for Mobility.

The Smart Control Technology enables 2019 Airstream Classic owners to control and monitor systems and amenities from virtually anywhere – keeping them connected to the comforts of home, even when they’re far from it. Lighting, HVAC, awning, vent fans, water, propane and battery levels, and more can all be controlled and monitored remotely with an intuitive app.

The technology is paired with a connectivity solution that keeps the travel trailer plugged into AT&T’s network via a 4G LTE modem with a Wi-Fi signal boost.

“With Smart Control Technology we continue to raise the bar for those wanting to explore the world with all the comforts of home,” said McKay Featherstone, Airstream vice president of product development and engineering. “This continues our promise to create the best experience for our owners. Smart Control Technology enables you to camp longer, stay connected to family, work from almost anywhere and so much more.”

To learn more about Smart Control Technology, visit https://www.airstream.com/travel-trailers/classic/smart-control-technology/.