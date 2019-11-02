Wical joins Upper Valley Family Medicine

TROY – Shelden Wical, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, is joining Upper Valley Family Medicine, a Premier Physician Network practice.

Wical received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed a family medicine residency at OUCOM/Doctors Hospital.

Upper Valley Family Medicine is located at 31 Stanfield Road, Suite 301, Troy. Wical joins Dr. Kathryn Lorenz, Dr. Chris Peters and family nurse practitioner Michele Josefovsky at the practice. The practice is accepting new patients and can be reached by calling 937-339-1518.