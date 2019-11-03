TCC plans nationwide appreciation event in honor of Veterans Day

CARMEL, Ind. – Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Wireless Retailer, announced it will recognize veterans at nearly 550 of its TCC stores in honor of Veterans Day.

On Nov. 9-11, each participating TCC location will host a veterans appreciation event to honor veterans for their service. Employees will be on-site to answer questions about service contracts and identify qualifying promotions.

Each veteran who attends the event will receive a TCC water bottle, along with other giveaway items. Veterans also will have the opportunity to apply for an Honor Flight trip in-store through the Honor Flight Network, which transports veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to the service and sacrifices of the military.

TCC Sidney, located at 110 S. Lester Ave., Sidney, will participate in the promotion. For a complete list of participating TCC stores, visit www.tccrocks.com/locations.

“This is our third annual Veterans Rock event, and we are proud to continue the tradition of recognizing deserving service men and women in communities across the country,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC. “This initiative is just a small token of our gratitude for those who have served, and we look forward to putting a smile on their faces.”

TCC encourages qualified active and veteran military members and their spouses to explore career opportunities with the company. With locations in 38 states, TCC can transfer employed military members or their spouses to a new TCC location if they have to move. Aside from transfer opportunities, TCC gives all employees paid volunteer days, paid time off, promotional opportunities, sales contests and more. To explore careers with TCC, visit jobs.tccrocks.com.

In addition to the veterans appreciation event, TCC also will honor veterans by sponsoring four Honor Flight trips from Michigan, Illinois, Arizona and Pennsylvania. Veterans Rock is one of the four philanthropic initiatives TCC touts.

Earlier this year, the company donated more than 140,000 backpacks with school supplies at TCC stores across the country and gave supply packs to more than 6,000 teachers across the United States. The company’s nonprofit organization, TCC Gives, recently surpassed $1.7 million in donations to local nonprofits across the country.

More information about the Veterans Rock campaign is available at www.TCCRocks.com. Supporters are encouraged to use hashtags#BetterTogether and #TCCRocks on Instagram and Twitter to help spread the word. Customers can connect with the company at www.facebook.com/tcctalk and www.twitter.com/tcctalk.