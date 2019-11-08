ODJFS assists veterans, military spouses

COLUMBUS – With Veterans Day approaching, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reminded Ohio veterans of the assistance available to them through the agency’s programs, including a recent law change that allows spouses of transferred military members to collect unemployment benefits if the move forces them to quit their job.

“As a military-friendly employer and the state agency charged with providing employment services to veterans, we understand many of the challenges military families face,” ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall said. “We salute all veterans and military spouses for the sacrifices they have made.”

ODJFS works in partnership with local workforce development boards and local staff to provide free employment and training services to all Ohioans at local OhioMeansJobs centers throughout the state. Individuals can visit their nearest OhioMeansJobs center to:

• Receive help finding and applying for job openings

• Use the center’s computers, phones and copiers

• Learn about in-demand careers, what they pay and how to train for them

• Take skill and interest assessments

• Create or improve their resume

• Practice interviewing

• Learn about local career fairs, workshops and networking events

Many of these services also are available at OhioMeansJobs.com, Ohio’s online career and employment center. On any given day, OhioMeansJobs.com lists more than 100,000 job openings, including full-time, part-time, contract, internship and temporary work. The website also has a resume builder and rater, a budget calculator, skill and interest assessments, online tutorials, free GED and college entrance practice tests and a special section for veterans.

The Ohio Department of Veterans Services estimated that as many as 10,000 military members return to Ohio each year after separating from service. It is a constant goal of Gov. Mike DeWine and ODVS Director Deborah Ashenhurst to make Ohio a premier destination for transitioning veterans. ODVS has compiled a comprehensive list of services and supports available to veterans at http://dvs.ohio.gov/main/Benefits.html.