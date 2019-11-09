Sielschott to attend Barron’s Top Women Advisors Summit

SIDNEY – Edward Jones financial adviser Danielle Sielschott, of Sidney, has been invited to attend Barron’s 2019 Top Women Advisors Summit to be held Dec. 4-6 in Palm Beach, Florida.

This is the second time Sielschott has been invited to attend the invitation-only event.

The conference gathers the nation’s top women financial advisers and leading industry decision-makers. Over the course of the three-day event, those in attendance have the opportunity to share ideas, grow professionally and network among their peers.

“This is an amazing learning opportunity, and I am thankful I have this chance to learn from my peers,” Sielschott said.

Sielschott has been a financial adviser with Edward Jones in Sidney since 2005. Her office is located at 2631 N. Broadway Ave., Sidney.