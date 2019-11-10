Midwest Electric members donate $14,000 to 13 local agencies

ST. MARYS – Midwest Electric recently donated $14,000 to 13 west-central Ohio charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Community Connection Fund.

Thanks to the 88 percent of Midwest Electric members who round up their electric bill and donate those pennies to this fund, Midwest Electric has provided $1,110,284 to 929 local charitable causes since 1998.

The latest recipients of grants include:

• Choosing Life Pregnancy Center of Celina, Mercer County; $3,000 for training ultrasound equipment

• New Knoxville Fire Department, Auglaize County; $2,000 to replace airbags used to lift heavy objects, trucks, and equipment

• Foundations of Behavioral Health, Mercer County; $1,500 to fund the Y2Y Retreat for students

• Crime Victim Services of Allen County; $1,000 for training, transportation and food

• Miracle Meal of Auglaize County; $1,000 for building rent, miscellaneous supplies and food

• Our Home Family Resource Center, Celina; $1,000 to replace two computers

• St. Anthony Dinner Theater, Mercer County; $1,000 to fund events

• Village of Wren, Van Wert County; $750 to replace LED sign used for community messages

• Auglaize County Historical Society; $750 to fund roof repair

• Mercer County ESC; $500 to purchase task box and vocational supplies

• Cancer Association of Mercer County; $500 to install a registration counter in reception area

• Delphos Community Christmas, Allen County; $500 to purchase toys, clothing, coats and beds

• The Gospel Singing Tent, Allen County; $500 for performers at the Allen County Fair

The Midwest Electric Community Connection Fund is a voluntary charitable program. Participating members’ monthly electric bills are rounded up to the next dollar, with the additional pennies deposited in the fund. A Board of Trustees, composed of cooperative members and separate from the Midwest Electric Board of Trustees, oversees the application and allocation process.

Individuals or organizations can obtain an application by contacting Midwest Electric at 1-800-962-3830 or visiting www.midwestrec.com, My Community, Community Connection Fund.

Based in St. Marys, Midwest Electric is the not-for-profit, customer-owned electric cooperative serving 11,000 homes, farms and businesses in Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Van Wert, Shelby, Putnam and Darke counties. To learn more, visit www.midwestrec.com.