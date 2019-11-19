New linear accelerator enhances cancer treatment at Upper Valley Medical Center

TROY – Upper Valley Medical Center’s tumor fighting linear accelerator has been upgraded to deliver radiation treatment more efficiently and reduce side effects in patients.

The upgrade was announced by Premier Health and Dayton Physicians Network. The new accelerator will be welcomed with an open house from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the UVMC Cancer Care Center, 3130 N. County Road 25A.

Linear accelerators produce a range of very high energy radiation beams that are directed to deliver radiation dose to the tumor inside the body. Premier Health’s new linear accelerators will feature high resolution CT imaging, robotics and rapid dose delivery.

“This upgraded equipment will strengthen our cancer-fighting capabilities and enhance the quality of life of our patients,” Mary Boosalis, Premier Health president and CEO, said.

“We are excited to bring this latest advancement for treatment of cancer to Miami County and the surrounding area,” Tom Parker, president of UVMC, said. “We are committed to investing in innovative technologies and services to improve patient care, safety and access for patients.”

The new linear accelerator will decrease treatment time for patients. It also will allow for more accurate treatments, said Dr. Ryan Steinmetz, medical director of Premier Health’s radiation oncology program.

“Premier Health and Dayton Physicians Network, through our partnership, are committed to providing high quality cancer care close to the healing comfort of home,” Steinmetz said.

Linear accelerators have been upgraded at UVMC, Atrium Medical Center and Greater Dayton Cancer Center. In addition, the Wayne Care Center in Greenville will receive an upgraded linear accelerator as part of this project.