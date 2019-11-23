National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program recognizes Joint Township District Memorial Hospital

ST. MARYS – Joint Township District Memorial Hospital recently was recognized by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program as a Gold Safe Sleep Champion, the highest level of designation, for its commitment to best practices and education on infant safe sleep.

The National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program was created by Cribs for Kids, the only national infant safe sleep organization. Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Cribs for Kids is dedicated to preventing infant sleep-related deaths due to accidental suffocation.

As a Nationally Certified Safe Sleep Hospital, Joint Township District Memorial Hospital is recognized for following the safe sleep guidelines recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and providing training programs for health care team members and family caregivers.

“Sleep-Related Death results in the loss of more than 3,500 infants every year in the U.S.,” said Dr. Michael H. Goodstein, neonatologist and medical director of research at Cribs for Kids. “We know that modeling safe infant sleep in the hospital and providing education to families has a significant effect on infant mortality. Cribs for Kids Hospital Certification Program is designed to recognize those hospitals that are taking an active role in reducing these preventable deaths.”

“This certification is evidence of the support of so many entities coming together to protect our infants and promote safe sleep in our community” Amy Becker, birthing center nurse manager at Joint Township Hospital, said. “Our nurses and providers, the local Cribs for Kids chapter, the Landon Phlipot Healthy Baby Fund and our Community Outreach programs are all an integral part of safe sleep promotion.”

The National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program was created in partnership with leading infant health and safety organizations such as All Baby & Child, The National Center for the Review & Prevention of Child Deaths, Association of SIDS and Infant Mortality Programs, Kids in Danger, Children’s Safety Network, American SIDS Institute, Charlie’s Kids, CJ Foundation for SIDS and numerous state American Academy of Pediatric chapters and health departments.

“The certification program launched in 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, home of the Cribs for Kids national headquarters,” Judith A. Bannon, executive director and founder for Cribs for Kids, said. “Hundreds of hospitals across the U.S. are certified. We welcome Joint Township District Memorial Hospital to this expanding group of committed hospitals. This will have a profound effect on the saving babies’ lives.”

For more information on the Cribs for Kids National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification program, visit https://cribsforkids.org/hospitalcertification/.