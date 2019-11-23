LaRose announces record new business filings for month of October

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced 11,920 new entities filed to do business in Ohio in October, allowing Ohio to reach 113,272 new businesses in the first 10 months of 2019.

So far this year, 5,897 more new businesses have filed in the state of Ohio as compared to the same point last year. The 11,920 new businesses in October 2019 surpass last year’s October record of 10,876.

“We strive every single day to ensure each new entrepreneur starts their business with the tools they need to succeed,” LaRose said. “Ohioans are starting new businesses at a record pace for a reason – we’re all working together towards a common goal: a stronger and more prosperous Ohio.”

Ohio entrepreneurs can visit OhioSoS.gov/BusinessResources to discover the opportunities available to them that can help them grow their business.