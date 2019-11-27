Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center delivers tokens of appreciation

VERSAILLES – Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center recently delivered gift baskets as tokens of appreciation to the Village of Versailles administrative offices, fire department, emergency medical services and police department.

The gift baskets included bottled water, Sun chips and protein snack bars.

“We are quite fortunate to have such a great group of people serving the Versailles community,” Kristy Earick, administrator at Versailles Rehab, said.

With November being the month for giving thanks, Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center residents and staff offered their thankfulness.

“We wanted to say thank you and show our appreciation for everything they do for the Versailles community each and every day,” Earick added.

Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, a family-owned company, offers short-term rehab services and long-term skilled nursing care as well as outpatient therapy. Versailles Rehab accepts Medicare, most insurances and Medicaid.

Anyone who is interested in learning more about Versailles Rehab or would like to schedule a personalized tour may call 937-526-5570.