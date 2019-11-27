Santa’s coming to Apple Farm Service

BOTKINS – Santa Claus is stopping by each Apple Farm Service to spend a morning with all their good girls and boys.

Apple Farm Service will turn its showrooms into Santa’s workshop. Children and adults of all ages are welcome to enjoy the free festivities. Guests can get a free printed photo with Santa, create a homemade Christmas tree ornament, warm themselves with hot chocolate or hot cider, grab some Christmas snacks and enter the free toy raffle.

This opportunity to meet Santa is free and open to the whole family.

Santa will be at their Botkins and Mechanicsburg locations from 9 a.m. until noon Dec. 7 and their Covington and West College Corner locations from 9 a.m. until noon Dec. 14.

Visit AppleFarmService.com/Santa to view this year’s crafts, Santa displays from last year, this year’s toy raffle and current selection of toys and apparel.