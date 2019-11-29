And the Shop Hop winner is …

Peggy Ware, center, of Jackson Center, was the winner of the Shop Hop event, which was sponsored by Angels in the Attic Craft Show, Sidney Visitors Bureau, Sidney Alive and the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce. Presenting Ware with her prizes are Jeff Raible, left, president of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, and Darla Cabe, right, Angels in the Attic organizer. The event was held Nov. 6-9 and the grand prize was worth $500.

