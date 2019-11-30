Troy Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center to host Brunch with Santa

TROY – Troy Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center will host its inaugural Brunch with Santa from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 14.

The free event will be held in the main dining room on the Troy Rehab campus, located at 512 Crescent Drive in Troy.

Children ages 10 and younger from the community are invited for brunch and pictures with Santa.

Troy Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, a family-owned company, offers short-term rehab services and long-term skilled nursing care, including memory care. It accepts Medicare, most insurances and Medicaid and is a Veterans Affairs contracted facility. Troy Rehab has a dedicated hallway with private rooms reserved for all veterans.

