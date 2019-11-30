Nostalgic singer, entertainer to perform at Troy Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center

TROY – Troy Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center invited the community to join patients, residents and their family and friends for a morning of fun with nostalgic singer and entertainer Jody Anderson.

Anderson sings beautiful melodies that touch the heart as well as songs that stir the soul and tunes that get your feet tapping, Troy Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center officials said.

This is musical event is free and will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 in the main dining room on the Troy Rehab campus located at 512 Crescent Drive in Troy. Coffee cake and coffee will be served.

To RSVP, contact Activities Director Ru Stoltz at 937-335-7161 or rstoltz@troycarecenter.com.

