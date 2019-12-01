Wright State’s Raj Soin College of Business named a Best Business School by The Princeton Review

DAYTON – The Princeton Review has named the Wright State University Raj Soin College of Business as offering one of the nation’s best on-campus Master of Business Administration programs.

“We recommend Wright State University as an excellent choice for a student aspiring to earn an MBA,” Rob Franek, editor-in-chief of the educational services company, said.

The Princeton Review ratings were based on a combination of institutional, administrator and student survey data, including the GPA of the first-year class and percentage of applicants accepted.

More than 20,700 students at business schools around the nation were surveyed during the 2018-19, 2017-18 and 2016-17 academic years. Students were asked about their academic experience, quality of faculty, accessibility of instructors and confidence in getting career jobs following graduation.

The educational services company does not rank on-campus MBA programs. Instead, those that are determined to be among the best options are selected for inclusion on its list.

According to AACSB, the leading accrediting body for business schools, 1,626 colleges and universities offer business degrees in the United States. Wright State’s MBA program is one of 248 in the nation and the only one in the Dayton metropolitan area to be a Princeton Review Best Business School.

Students said Wright State’s MBA program provides an in-depth, multidisciplinary understanding of business while emphasizing ethics and sustainability and a global perspective.

“This school is on the rise and is poised to be a leader not only in the country but the world,” one student said in the survey.

The Raj Soin College of Business offers MBA classes in the evenings and online to meet the needs of working students.

The college is one of the select business schools to simultaneously hold the designations of Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business accredited, Princeton Review Best Business School and be ranked by U.S. News and World Report as having one of the best undergraduate business programs.

The Princeton Review, which is headquartered in New York and not affiliated with Princeton University, is a leading tutoring, test prep and college admission services company.