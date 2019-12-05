Rockets fuel up with pizza

In recognition of the Anna High School football team advancing to the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division V state championship game, AGRANA Fruit US, Inc. donated 100 pizzas from Cassano’s for the high school students’ lunch Thursday. The Rockets play New Middletown Springfield at 10 a.m. Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton for the state championship.

In recognition of the Anna High School football team advancing to the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division V state championship game, AGRANA Fruit US, Inc. donated 100 pizzas from Cassano’s for the high school students’ lunch Thursday. The Rockets play New Middletown Springfield at 10 a.m. Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton for the state championship. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_Anna.jpg In recognition of the Anna High School football team advancing to the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division V state championship game, AGRANA Fruit US, Inc. donated 100 pizzas from Cassano’s for the high school students’ lunch Thursday. The Rockets play New Middletown Springfield at 10 a.m. Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton for the state championship. Courtesy photo