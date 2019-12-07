Minster Bank adds commercial loan officer

MINSTER – Michelle Sherrill has been hired as a commercial loan officer for Minster Bank’s new Vandalia-Butler office to open by the fourth quarter of 2020.

In making the announcement, Dan Heitmeyer, vice president commercial banking, said Sherrill will join commercial lender Joel K. Bopp to help lead the bank’s efforts to grow Minster Bank’s presence for individuals and businesses in Montgomery County.

Sherrill brings to Minster Bank more than 27 years of lending, banking and real estate experience, most recently serving as a contract manager for a nationally known real estate company. She holds a degree in business from Wittenberg University. Sherrill resides in Vandalia with her husband, Mike, and their four children.

“Minster Bank recently broke ground in Butler Township,” Heitmeyer said. “We started a loan production office in the market in 2011, with the intent to open a full-service branch. The additional office will provide added convenience for many of our customers, and we believe this location offers significant business opportunities.”

With offices in Minster, New Bremen, St. Marys, Wapakoneta, Sidney, Troy and Vandalia, Minster Bank has assets totaling more than $500 million and has served the communities of West Central Ohio since 1914.

To find out more about Minster Bank, visit MinsterBank.com.