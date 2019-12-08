Versailles Savings & Loan Company maintains 5-Star rating

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – BauerFinancial, Inc. announced Versailles Savings & Loan Company once again has earned its highest (5-Star) rating for financial strength and stability.

Earning a 5-Star rating indicates this bank excels in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, asset quality and much more. Earning and maintaining this top rating for 126 consecutive quarters means Versailles Savings & Loan has done so continuously since December 1988.

This achievement has secured an even higher status for Versailles Savings & Loan as a “Best of Bauer Bank.” The “Best of Bauer” designation is reserved specifically for banks that have earned Bauer’s highest rating continuously for 25 years or longer.

“While other banks are trying to win back the confidence and trust of their customers, community banks, like Versailles Savings & Loan, never lost it,” Karen Dorway, president of BauerFinancial, said. “In fact, a recent Federal Reserve survey found that while fewer than half of big bank customers were satisfied with their overall banking experience, the vast majority of community bank customers are satisfied. And, local businesses dealing with community banks not only reported the most satisfaction but also the most success. Those findings didn’t surprise us. Community banks, Versailles Savings & Loan included, are local small businesses themselves, so they have a definite leg up on outsiders.”

Versailles Savings & Loan has been helping its neighbors and friends since it began in 1887. Versailles Savings & Loan is located on Kley Road in Versailles as well as online at versaillessavingsbank.com.