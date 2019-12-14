Gongoozlers Brewery releases Egbert’s Alt Bier

Deb Holobaugh, left, of Anna, and Beth Moening, of Ottawa, tap a keg for Gongoozlers Brewery’s release of Egbert’s Alt Bier on Dec. 5 at the brewery in New Bremen. James Gilberg, the owner of Gongoozlers Brewery, named the beer in honor of his late godfather, the Rev. James Egbert. Egbert, a former minister at St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen and Camp Washington United Church of Christ in Cincinnati, was a lover of German culture and craft beer. He worked for 15 years at Hofbräuhaus in Newport, Kentucky, and inspired Gilberg’s love for craft beer. Holobaugh and Moening are Egbert’s nieces.

Deb Holobaugh, left, of Anna, and Beth Moening, of Ottawa, tap a keg for Gongoozlers Brewery's release of Egbert's Alt Bier on Dec. 5 at the brewery in New Bremen. James Gilberg, the owner of Gongoozlers Brewery, named the beer in honor of his late godfather, the Rev. James Egbert. Egbert, a former minister at St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen and Camp Washington United Church of Christ in Cincinnati, was a lover of German culture and craft beer. He worked for 15 years at Hofbräuhaus in Newport, Kentucky, and inspired Gilberg's love for craft beer. Holobaugh and Moening are Egbert's nieces. Courtesy photo