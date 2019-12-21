Strong November new business report virtually assures a record-breaking 2019

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced 8,278 new entities filed to do business in Ohio in November, allowing Ohio to reach 121,550 new businesses in the first 11 months of 2019.

So far this year, 5,140 more new businesses have filed in the state of Ohio when compared to the same point last year. Ohio needs 3,654 new businesses to be created in December in order to surpass the previous record.

“Ohio is strong and this data shows that entrepreneurs are choosing the Buckeye State in record numbers as the place to grow their business,” LaRose said. “While there is certainly more work to do, our state has taken the right steps to become a destination for success.”

Ohio entrepreneurs can visit OhioSoS.gov/BusinessResources to discover the opportunities available to them that can help them grow their business.