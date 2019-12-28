Ohio’s unemployment remains 4.2 percent

COLUMBUS – Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.2 percent in November 2019, unchanged from October.

Ohio’s non-agricultural wage and salary employment increased 6,700 over the month, from a revised 5,591,300 in October to 5,598,000 in November 2019.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in November was 247,000, up 1,000 from 246,000 in October. The number of unemployed has decreased by 20,000 in the past 12 months from 267,000. The November unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 4.6 percent in November 2018.

The U.S. unemployment rate for November was 3.5 percent, down from 3.6 percent in October and down from 3.7 percent in November 2018.

Ohio’s non-agricultural wage and salary employment increased 6,700 over the month, from a revised 5,591,300 in October to 5,598,000 in November, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor in cooperation with Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Goods-producing industries, at 924,400, lost 300 jobs from October. Losses in mining and logging (-200) and construction (-200) surpassed gains in manufacturing (+100).

The private service-providing sector, at 3,890,900, added 6,600 jobs. Employment gains in other services (+2,500), leisure and hospitality (+2,200), educational and health services (+1,300), trade, transportation and utilities (+600), financial activities (+300), and information (+100) exceeded losses in professional and business services (-400).

Government employment, at 782,700, increased 400 as gains in local (+400) and state (+100) government outpaced losses in federal government (-100).

From November 2018 to November 2019, non-agricultural wage and salary employment grew 20,600. Employment in goods-producing industries decreased 10,100.

Manufacturing lost 2,200 jobs in durable goods. Non-durable goods did not change over the year.

Construction and mining and logging lost 7,800 and 100 jobs, respectively. Private service-providing industries added 25,800 jobs.

Employment gains in leisure and hospitality (+15,400), educational and health services (+9,800), financial activities (+3,100), other services (+800), and professional and business services (+700) surpassed losses in trade, transportation and utilities (-3,900) and information (-100).

Government employment increased 4,900 as gains in local (+3,000) and state (+2,200) government outweighed losses in federal government (-300).