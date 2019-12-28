Business courses scheduled at Wright State University-Lake Campus

CELINA – The Business Enterprise Center at Wright State University-Lake Campus will host workshops on starting a small business and Microsoft Excel.

Registration for the following non-credit courses is currently underway at the Lake Campus. There are no prerequisite requirements. Seating is limited, and participants must pre-register in order to attend. For registration information, call Carol Jones at 419-586-0902 or email carol.jones@wright.edu.

Each month the Business Enterprise Center hosts the Starting Right class for individuals planning to start a small business. This two-hour class gives individuals information to help decide if business ownership is right for them and can assist in starting a business the “Wright Way.”

After attending the Starting Right class, individuals are entitled to free, individualized business counseling. The Business Enterprise Center helps with most issues pertaining to financials for businesses – cash flow, pricing, supply costs, record-keeping, etc. The Business Enterprise Center also assists with a business plan narrative as well as marketing and advertising, researching demographics, human resources issues, etc.

Seminars are from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 16, Feb. 20 and March 19 in room 120 of Trenary Hall at the Wright State University-Lake Campus. The cost is $35 per business.

In the Excel For Business series of classes, individuals will learn how to create a spreadsheet, input data, create charts and reports, and learn how to use Excel formulas for basic to complex computations.

Instructor Carla Hirschfeld will delve into the world of references, tables, graphs and functions. Certificates of completion will be printed for all participants completing the total 15-hour workshop (all sessions).

The cost is $75 per person for each level or $200 per person for all levels.

All sessions run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. All sessions are held in 185 Dwyer Hall at the Wright State University-Lake Campus.

The basic session will be Jan. 15 and 16, the intermediate session will be Jan. 22 and 23, and the advanced session will be Jan. 29 and 30.

For more information about Business Enterprise Center classes and services or to register for any classes, call Carol Jones at 419-586-0902 or email carol.jones@wright.edu.