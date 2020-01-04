Premier Health cardiologist first in Ohio to use new PAD technology

DAYTON – A Premier Health cardiologist is the first in Ohio to use new technology offering a better view and easier access to smaller vessels in the legs for patients with peripheral artery disease.

The Pantheris Small Vessel procedure is advanced atherectomy technology offered by Avinger, Inc., and approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration in April. An atherectomy is a minimally invasive treatment for PAD utilizing a catheter-based device to remove plaque from a blood vessel.

Doctor Gary Fishbein used the Pantheris SV on Sept. 20 at Miami Valley Hospital on a female patient with diabetes who had previously had multiple procedures on leg arteries. The patient recently reported she was again able to walk desired distances without problems she experienced before the procedure.

“This is laser-assisted technology that allows you to see layers of the artery where you are working,” Fishbein said. “This allows us to clean the plaque out of the artery, to allow more blood flow.”

Physicians using other devices rely on X-ray as well as tactile feedback during the interventions.

The Pantheris SV is for use on patients with smaller arteries of 2 to 4 millimeters while other devices are for arteries measuring 4 to 7 millimeters. This treatment most often benefits diabetics, who tend to have smaller arteries, and women, Fishbein said.

During the procedure, a tube (catheter) is placed down an artery. A wire is passed beyond the narrowing where the buildup of plaque has occurred. The Pantheris SV’s cutter window then is pointed toward plaque, which is shaved away as the wire is retracted.

“I liken it to a snowplow. The blade comes out and scrapes away the plaque,” Fishbein said. “It allows me to treat arteries more thoroughly than I have in the past.”